If you don’t have a family doctor in the Creston Valley, you can now register for one online.

Visit the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice website at https://divisionsbc.ca/east-kootenay/for-public/hcr

to register to be a patient of Dr. Bryn Fell , who is starting this month at Summit Medical Clinic.

According to the Town of Creston, once Dr. Fell’s intake is completed, this registration list is expected to be used for future physician intakes.

The town says you’re strongly encouraged to register from home or from a personal computer. The Creston Valley Public Library and Town Hall will have a limited number of computers and staff assistance if you don’t have your own access.



Fell is a graduate of the UBC medical school in Prince George.