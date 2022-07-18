- Advertisement -

The emergency room at the Creston Valley Hospital is closed tonight due to limited staff.

Interior Health says it will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” the health authority said in a news release.

If you have an emergency tonight, you’re asked to call 911 or visit the emergency department at the hospitals in Cranbrook, Trail, or Nelson.

You can also call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 if you are unsure if you need emergency care.