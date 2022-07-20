- Advertisement -

A Tutor jet will be dedicated next week in Creston in memory of a local man who once flew one like it as well as the man who acquired it.

The jet has been repainted with the colours of the 1967 Golden Centennaires, led by Creston’s C.B. (Clarence) Lang. Johnny Huscroft purchased one of the jets a dozen years ago with the hopes of publicly displaying it.

Huscroft died suddenly in February before that could become a reality, but Mayor Ron Toyota took up the project.

“Johnny’s unfortunate passing is so sad and that’s why this will be a tribute not only to C.B. Lang but to him,” Toyota says.

He says the jet will be mounted on Friday on town property between Millennium Park and the College of the Rockies and unveiled Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Toyota says the timing takes advantage of a trip from Calgary to Vancouver by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who will do a fly-past at 12:30 that day. He says just about any point in the valley should provide a good view of the nine planes.