Creston RCMP are seeking another man wanted an outstanding warrant.

They say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is wanted for uttering threats and breach of release order.

He’s described as five-foot-nine (175 cm), 180 pounds (82 kg), with a stocky build, short brown hair, and unshaven.

Police say he fled from them in Creston. If you spot him, you’re asked to call 911 and if you have information his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 250-428-9313.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Creston on Friday and he was supposed to be in court in Kelowna today.

“This a high priority wanted person and we are actively looking for him,” Cst. Brett Urano said.