Pope Francis is asking for forgiveness for what he calls the evil committed by so many Christians against Indigenous Peoples.

Francis says he is “deeply sorry” in his first public apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system in Canada.

His speech was delivered at the site of one of the largest institutions in Alberta.

He added he feels deep shame and remorse and says the memory of children who attended the schools is painful and every child should be treated with love, honour, and respect.

Francis is in Canada for a six-day visit, which will also include stops in Quebec City and Iqaluit later this week.