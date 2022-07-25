Creston RCMP say someone broke two windows at the Creston courthouse last week. Anyone who saw anything overnight July 18-19 is asked to call them at 250-428-9313.

Motorcyclist injured

Officers attended a serious motorcycle crash on Highway 3A. They say the single rider was badly injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man smashes own windshield Police say a man broke the windshield on his own truck, upset over having his keys taken away. They say the man was drunk at a party and got into an argument with others who stopped him when he tried to drive away. He threw a case of beer at his truck, smashing the windshield. When officers arrived, however, the man went to bed without issue.