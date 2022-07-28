- Advertisement -

Stricter water conservation measures are now in effect for Creston and Erickson.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the Arrow Creek water system, which serves both communities, is experiencing high use.

With hot weather expected for at least several more days, users on the system are being asked to conserve water.

The treatment plant is “operating near maximum capacity,” according to utility services manager Jason McDiarmid. “As a result, equipment components are not able to be taken off-line for maintenance procedures that will ensure their continued operation for water production.”

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is only permitted between 6 and 10 a.m. and 8 and 10 p.m. Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

The RDCK says the measures will remain in effect until further notice and even stricter measures may be needed if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or stream flows decline to critically low levels.