Creston RCMP remove impaired biker from road
News

Creston RCMP remove impaired biker from road

By My Creston Now Staff
Police impounded this motorbike and issued its driver with a 90-day roadside ban. (Submitted by Creston RCMP)
Creston RCMP say an impaired driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and multiple tickets after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Northwest Boulevard on Thursday.

They pulled over a motorcycle without any plates on it and discovered the driver didn’t have the correct license for operating it. The motorcycle was impounded for 30 days.

In other Creston police news:

• Police received a report in Yahk of damage and small thefts happening. There weren’t any witnesses, just items missing and damaged. Police remind you to follow a 9 p.m. routine to secure all your belongings including out buildings, ATVs, motorcycles, cars and homes.

An officer received a report that people were being mean to a man in 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard. The man asked police tell the other people to be nice.

• Police received a report of people possibly drinking in their vehicle and driving. But it turned out to be root beer in glass bottles.

