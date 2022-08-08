- Advertisement -

The 13th round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations will start on Wednesday in B.C.

It’s the first formal negotiation since January and will see representatives of Canada and the United States meeting in Richmond.

This meeting will end on the 11th.

Provincial officials said they are actively engaging with Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, local governments and residents about the treaty while talks continue.

Two information sessions were held during the spring.

The first provided an update about negotiations and described the process for modernizing the treaty.

The second focused on Indigenous Nations-led ecosystem work.