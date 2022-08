Creston RCMP want your help locating Britnee Opsahl, 27, who is wanted on a bench warrant after failing to show up in court last week.

Opsahl was charged on March 11 with causing fear of injury or damage to person or property

Opshal is six-foot-one (185 cm), about 230 pounds (104 kg) with has blonde/brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in Creston.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.