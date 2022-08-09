Creston RCMP say a man has been released despite their recommendation that he be kept in custody until his trial on assault charges.

Police say on July 29 they received a report that Clark Hills had broken into his former partner’s home and assaulted her. He is also accused of threatening her and stealing and breaking her phone. Hills was reportedly in breach of court-imposed conditions. But officers were unable to find him.

Two days later, police received another report that Hills was assaulting his ex-partner and her home. They say he fled when police were called but officers located on on 8th Avenue south and arrested him for multiple offences.

He was released pending a Sept. 1 court date on charges of assault and uttering threats, as well as previous offences.

Salute earns ticket

Police say they arrested a drunk youth who gave some officers a single-finger salute to get their attention. He was kept in jail until a parent picked up him and ticketed for having alcohol and cannabis.

Who’s that on the deck?

Police say they went to a home in the 4500 block of 48th Street in Lister after a complaint about a drunk man on someone’s deck. The resident had no idea who he was. Police jailed him until he sobered up.

While they were loading him into their vehicle, his friend drove up, also very drunk. He was issued a 90-day driving ban and the vehicle was impounded.

Open burn earns ticket

Creston RCMP and Creston Valley Fire Rescue say a property owner was ticketed for having a prohibited fire at their place. The fire was put out.

No lessons learned