The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have hired a new head coach and general manager and fans should be able to recognize him.

Brad Tobin makes his return to the Thunder Cats bench after four years of being the assistant coach to the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles.

This comes after previous head coach Brandon Switzer left for a coaching gig with the AJHL’s Spruce Grove Saints.

Switzer was promoted to head coach back in April.

During Tobin’s stint as an assistant coach in Surrey, he helped lead the Eagles to an 85-92-13 record.

He said he’s grown a lot as a coach since his time in Creston.

“I’m very excited, being around those players and coaches helped develop me as a coach,” he added.

“Especially being with [Surrey Head Coach] Cam Keith for the past few years he’s really helped me and I got to learn how he works and it’s definitely affected me in a positive way.”

Vice-President Shannon Veitch said Tobin’s BCHL experience will come in quite handy.

“I am very excited that we were able to hire such an experienced and qualified Head Coach / GM to make this transition as seamless as possible,” she said.

“Brad Tobin is very familiar with the Creston Valley and the Thunder Cats organization; we are pleased to have him back behind the bench. We feel his experience in the BCHL will be a valuable asset to our team this season.”

“Coming into a situation where you know a few familiar faces around town is big and it helps me hit the ground running right away,” Tobin said.

“I’m happy to be back in Creston and I hope the folks around town will be happy to see me back too.”

Thunder Cats training camp begins on Sept. 2 at the Johnny Bucyk Arena and the first preseason home game is on Sept. 14 against the Fernie Ghostriders.

The regular season home opener is set for Sept. 23 against the Castlegar Rebels.