The Regional District of Central Kootenay says its emergency support services teams need volunteers in Creston, West Creston, Erickson and the Canyon-Lister area.

According to a news release, teams operate across the RDCK in order to support residents in times of emergency.

But due to people moving away or being unable to participate, volunteer numbers have dwindled in the Creston region and the RDCK is looking for community-minded people who would like to be part of the program and learn how to support those affected by emergencies.

“Emergency support services is a vital resource for our residents during emergencies,” said emergency program co-ordinator Jon Jackson. “Our volunteers assist evacuees with basic needs such as emergency accommodation, food, clothing and other basic essentials. Thankfully, it’s not a service that is needed very frequently, but in an emergency, it makes a huge difference to the lives of people affected.”

If you are interested in volunteering or want to learn more, email Jackson at jjackson@rdck.bc.ca