Kootenay Employment Services is offering a five-week initiative to help 15 to 30-year-olds become employment ready.

Barb Hunter with KES said the program will better equip youth for work in the future.

“Ignite is an employment program to assist young people to become employment ready and open doors to greater opportunities,” she said.

“This particular cohort will cover empowering our youth while they learn realistic resiliency strategies that they can apply to their employment journey.”

The program includes leadership training and help with resume building and interview skills.

It will also be followed by a 12-week paid employment opportunity.

Hunter said anxiety in the workplace is a common issue they run into and the program will address ways to deal with it.

“Right now it’s probably the biggest barrier that we find our clients are in,” she said.

“We’re going to discover tools and we’re going to discover strategies. As we think differently, anxiety will react differently.”

It will be offered virtually to Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Radium, Fernie and Invermere residents.

If you don’t have a usable computer, equipment lending is available for participants.

The program runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 7.

You can apply using the link below.

MORE: KES Ignite (Kootenay Employment Services)