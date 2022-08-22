A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at Yahk.
Creston RCMP say it happened last Wednesday and the victim was an older man from out of town.
It was one of two serious incidents on that stretch last week. In the other case, a semi-trailer crashed into a bridge near Yahk.
Police say the driver was impaired and issued an immediate roadside ban while impounding the vehicle. The driver, however, said he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake.
In other news, police say a woman was arrested for criminal harassment.
“The woman allegedly gave her heart to the victim seven years ago and had been constantly following him wherever he went,” Cst. Brett Urano said.
“The woman after being arrested realized that she needs to just leave the victim alone or she would be going to jail.”
She was released on multiple conditions.
Police also issued a violation ticket to a homeowner in the 1500 block of Helen Street for having a fire despite the fire ban.