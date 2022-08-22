A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at Yahk.

Creston RCMP say it happened last Wednesday and the victim was an older man from out of town.

It was one of two serious incidents on that stretch last week. In the other case, a semi-trailer crashed into a bridge near Yahk.

Police say the driver was impaired and issued an immediate roadside ban while impounding the vehicle. The driver, however, said he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake.

In other news, police say a woman was arrested for criminal harassment.