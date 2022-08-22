RCMP want your help finding a Creston man who failed to appear in court on sex offences.

Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, is wanted on a bench warrant. He is accused of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault. The online court database says both offences occurred in Creston on Jan. 1, 2013.

Langelid was supposed to make a first appearance in court on July 7.

He’s described as six-foot-one (185 cm), 174 pounds (79 kg) with greying brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Police say Langelid was last known to be in Creston. If you know where he is or may be, you’re asked to contact RCMP at 250-428-9313