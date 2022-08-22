Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCreston NewsCreston man wanted for sex offences
NewsCreston NewsFeatured

Creston man wanted for sex offences

By My Creston Now Staff
Oliver Langelid (Submitted by Creston RCMP)

RCMP want your help finding a Creston man who failed to appear in court on sex offences.

Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, is wanted on a bench warrant. He is accused of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault. The online court database says both offences occurred in Creston on Jan. 1, 2013.

Langelid was supposed to make a first appearance in court on July 7.

He’s described as six-foot-one (185 cm), 174 pounds (79 kg) with greying brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Police say Langelid was last known to be in Creston. If you know where he is or may be, you’re asked to contact RCMP at 250-428-9313

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News