Another new physician is coming to Creston.

The Creston Valley health working group has announced Dr. Chelsea Hart will arrive next month.

In a news release, she said she first heard of Creston at a recruitment booth at a medical conference during her training.

“I had no intention of moving there at the time but kept the business card for whatever reason for the next two years. When the opportunity came to work in a rural community during my residency training, Creston was an option, and after having the business card sitting around for so long, my husband Lucas and I thought why not?”

Dr. Hart said while they planned to just try it out for fun, they fell in love with the community, which presents a farming opportunity for him, “an amazing and supportive work environment” for her and “just a beautiful and friendly community.”

Dr. Hart completed a couple of locum stints in Creston over the past year during her residency training, confirming for her that the community is a good fit. She’ll join Family Practice Associates.

A centralized waitlist exists for Creston Valley residents without a family doctor. To be added, visit the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice website.

Once you have registered online, your place will be held within that waitlist for all future intakes and you will be contacted by the appropriate clinic when a spot becomes available.

The Creston Valley Public Library and town hall have a limited number of computers and staff to help those who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone.

Dr. Hart’s move to the area comes on the heels of the recent arrival of Dr. Bryn Fell. She becomes the 17th doctor recruiter Marilin States has helped bring to the Creston Valley since 2011, of whom a dozen are still practicing here.