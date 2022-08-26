The Creston Valley Thunder Cats head coach Brad Tobin is excited to be back in the community and is preparing for the upcoming season.

Very excited. To be given that opportunity to take over the Creston Thunder Cats again is very exciting for me,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it and getting out in the community.”

He added that he still needs time to evaluate the team but he expects some solid defence from some veteran players.

He also wants the team’s offence to bring people in.

“We’re going to create an exciting brand of hockey for fans in Creston to watch.”

the Thunder Cats’ main camp is coming up on Sept. 2. Tobin said he’s hoping some local kids will come.

“We’re trying to get a lot of Creston kids out and create that buzz and the opportunity for them to get into some exhibition games.”

He says the most important thing they look for is a player’s character.

“Guys that want to be out in the community as much as possible and be good role models to the kids in town,” he added.

The main camp runs from Sept. 2-4 and the season opener is on Sept. 23 against the Castlegar Rebels.