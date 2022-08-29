Listen Live

Creston RCMP look for woman wanted on bench warrant

By My Creston Now Staff
Stacey Derbyshire (Submitted by Creston RCMP)

Creston RCMP want your help finding Stacey Derbyshire, 34. She was supposed to appear  in court on Friday on an assault charge, but was a no-show, so a bench warrant was issued.

She’s described as five-foot-seven (170 cm), about 175 pounds (79 kg) with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seek in Yahk.

If you have information regarding on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Meanwhile, they say have received tips about the whereabouts of Oliver Langelid, but have not yet located him.

