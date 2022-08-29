Creston RCMP want your help finding Stacey Derbyshire, 34. She was supposed to appear in court on Friday on an assault charge, but was a no-show, so a bench warrant was issued.

She’s described as five-foot-seven (170 cm), about 175 pounds (79 kg) with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seek in Yahk.

If you have information regarding on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Meanwhile, they say have received tips about the whereabouts of Oliver Langelid, but have not yet located him.