A $750,000 grant from the federal government will be used to revitalize a vacant field in downtown Creston.

Government officials said the grant will be used to convert the space into a multi-purpose community park, which will also showcase the history of the Yaqan Nukiy People.

“Market Park has been a foundational part of our community’s vision for nearly the last ten years, and would not be possible without the investment from PacifiCan and the CCRF (Canada Community Revitalization Fund),” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

The space will also host the Creston Valley Farmer’s Market.

“We are thrilled to develop this multi-purpose community space that will provide a permanent home for the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, celebrate the heritage and culture of the Yaqan Nukiy People, encompass recreational features, and serve as a social and multi-modal transportation hub in the heart of our downtown core,” said Toyota.

The grant comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, which invests money in shared public spaces.