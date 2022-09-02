The B.C. government has awarded a grant worth almost $1.25-million to the Creston Valley Forest Corporation.

B.C. Government officials said the money will be used to pay for a project aimed at developing plans and treating community watershed areas in and around Creston.

Grants come from a $25-million funding stream from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC, aimed at reducing wildfire risk, enhancing wildlife habitat, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting forest recreation.

The Creston Valley Forest Corporation is one of 22 organizations around the province that received money to pay for their efforts.

According to the B.C. government, work has already begun on the project.

“Funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC will help us to continue the critical work that we started back in 2019,” said Daniel Gratton, Creston Community Forest manager. “The wildfire reduction projects in the Creston Community Forest will really tie in well with the guiding principles of B.C.’s community forest program. Some of these include providing local jobs, creating more resilient forests in the face of climate change and helping to ensure our community continues responsible land stewardship.”