NewsCreston News

Creston will see race for mayor

By Greg Nesteroff
(Sam Pike/Vista Radio)

Creston town councillor Arnold DeBoon and political newcomer Jim Rota have both filed nomination papers for mayor.

It comes as incumbent Ron Toyota is not expected to seek re-election after 14 years.

DeBoon, a retired conservation officer, is completing his first term on council. He topped the polls in 2018.

Meanwhile, three people have so far put forward their names for council: incumbents Keith Baldwin and Norm Eisler plus Denise Dumas.

The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m. Voting day is Oct. 15.

