Creston town councillor Arnold DeBoon and political newcomer Jim Rota have both filed nomination papers for mayor.

It comes as incumbent Ron Toyota is not expected to seek re-election after 14 years.

DeBoon, a retired conservation officer, is completing his first term on council. He topped the polls in 2018.

Meanwhile, three people have so far put forward their names for council: incumbents Keith Baldwin and Norm Eisler plus Denise Dumas.

The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m. Voting day is Oct. 15.