Creston residents will have three people to pick from next month in the race for mayor plus a baker’s dozen for council.

Incumbent town councillor Arnold DeBoon is seeking the mayor’s seat along with newcomers Nora Maddocks and Jim Rota. Incumbent Ron Toyota did not seek re-election.

The race for coucnillor includes three incumbents, Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford.

The rest of the field is made up of newcomers Monique Arès, Greg Banbury, Amber Bartlett

Denise Dumas, Richard Howes, Elizabeth Ireland, Scott Irwin, Anthony Mondia, Adriana Snashall, and Ursula Waslovich.

Voting day is Oct. 15.