Three running for Creston mayor, 13 for council

By Greg Nesteroff
Creston town hall (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

Creston residents will have three people to pick from next month in the race for mayor plus a baker’s dozen for council.

Incumbent town councillor Arnold DeBoon is seeking the mayor’s seat along with newcomers Nora Maddocks and Jim Rota. Incumbent Ron Toyota did not seek re-election.

The race for coucnillor includes three incumbents, Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford.

The rest of the field is made up of newcomers Monique Arès, Greg Banbury, Amber Bartlett
Denise Dumas, Richard Howes, Elizabeth Ireland, Scott Irwin, Anthony Mondia, Adriana Snashall, and Ursula Waslovich.

Voting day is Oct. 15.

