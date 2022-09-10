All three constituencies of the Kootenay Lake school district in which the Creston Valley sits will see elections next month.

Kathy Etheridge, Zarchi Schein, and Clementus Verhoeven are all running for the lone Town of Creston position. Incumbent Becky Coons is not seeking re-election.

In the rural Creston zone, for which there are two positions, incumbents Cody Beebe and Allan Gribbin are both seeking re-election. They are joined by Mary Jane Blackmore, who in 2018 ran for mayor of Creston.

In the zone covering both the East Shore and North Shore of Kootenay Lake, including Crawford Bay, incumbent Lenora Trenaman is running for re-election against David Feldman.

The board also has five other positions, representing Nelson, Salmo, Kaslo, and the Slocan Valley.

Voting day is Oct. 15.