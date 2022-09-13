The provincial government is following the federal government’s lead and observing the national day of mourning on Sept. 19.

K-12 public schools, public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed.

Private-sector employers are encouraged to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.

“Over the last few days, British Columbians have joined with people across the country and around the world in an outpouring of support for the Royal Family over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Premier John Horgan in a release.

“This will be a national day to reflect on the incredible life of Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history.”

It was up to the provinces if they would also have the day off after the feds announced federal government employees would.