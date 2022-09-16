COVID-19 vaccination requirements will continue to be in place for B.C. healthcare system workers unless they have an exception from the provincial health officer.

The order continues to apply to people who work for health authorities, agencies funded by health authorities and long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

However, provincial officials said it does not apply to regulated health professionals who do not work in these settings, such as dentists or opticians.

The PHO has decided to not require private, regulated health professionals to be vaccinated since the rates of vaccination are already quite high.

Provincial officials said the spread of disease is expected to rise again this fall and extending the order will ensure older and immunocompromised patients in hospitals and residents in long-term care facilities are kept safe.