Certain burning restrictions will be lifted within the Southeast Fire Centre as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Due to decreased wildfire risk, the agency says the following activities will once again be permitted throughout the region:

one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

the use of fireworks

the use of exploding binary targets

the use of air curtain burners

the use of sky lanterns, and

the use of burn barrels or burn cages

Larger category 3 open fires remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre until Oct. 31.