Category 2 open burning ban to be lifted Wednesday

By My Creston Now Staff
Category 2 burning will be okay as of noon on Wednesday but Category 3 fires are still forbidden. (Courtesy Southeast Fire Centre)

Certain burning restrictions will be lifted within the Southeast Fire Centre as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Due to decreased wildfire risk, the agency says the following activities will once again be permitted throughout the region:

  • one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide
  • burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares
  • the use of fireworks
  • the use of exploding binary targets
  • the use of air curtain burners
  • the use of sky lanterns, and
  • the use of burn barrels or burn cages

Larger category 3 open fires remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre until Oct. 31.

