The B.C. government is putting forward legislation to implement a 20 per cent cap on fees charged by food-delivery companies to help with rising inflation.

The temporary cap was originally put in place during the pandemic to help restaurants and was set to expire by the end of the year, but will now continue.

Delivery companies can charge restaurants no more than 20 per cent of the dollar value of an order.

“As the costs of food and labour rise worldwide, B.C. restaurants need to be supported to ensure prices are affordable and that delivery companies aren’t charging unfair fees,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation in a release.

- Advertisement -

“By introducing legislation allowing us to convert the delivery fee cap from temporary to permanent, we are able to provide more certainty to the sector and to delivery drivers.”

Provincial officials said the legislation also includes safeguards for delivery drivers.

Companies will not be able to reduce drivers’ wages to offset costs.