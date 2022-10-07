Firefighters are trying to put out a wildfire that broke out last night along the railway tracks east of Canyon Lister Road.

According to a news release from the town, the fire is about one kilometere northeast of the Canyon bridge at the base of Thompson Mountain and is mainly limited to railway ties. No structures are threatened.

Creston Valley Fire Services responded along with CP Rail and the BC Wildfire Service and spent the night ensuring the fire remained under control.

The Canyon-Lister Fire Department and Creston Valley Fire Services are still working on site with the other agencies who are providing a helicopter and bucket lift with air and water support. You’re asked to avoid the area to allow the crews to continue to work.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an alert last night about air quality issues due to the smoke and fuel sources from this fire.