Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in BC’s local government elections. Every mayoral, council, regional district, and school trustee seat is up for grabs.

Here is what you need to know to vote.

Are you on the voters’ list? If so, great. You’re all set. If not, you’ll have to register before casting your ballot, provided you are 18 or older, a Canadian citizen, a BC resident for at least six months, a resident or property owner of the jurisdiction where you are voting for at least 30 days, and not otherwise disqualified from voting.

If you are registering to vote and live in the place where you’re voting, you will have to produce two pieces of ID, at least one with a signature, proving your name and address. Photo ID isn’t necessary.

If you are registering but don’t live in the jurisdiction, you will have to meet the same ID requirements and also provide proof you are entitled to register in relation to the property, and if applicable, written consent form the majority of the other property owners.

Here’s where you’ll go to cast your ballot:

Creston: Upper Rotacrest Hall (230-19th Ave. N)

Upper Rotacrest Hall (230-19th Ave. N) Regional District of Central Kootenay: (polling stations for additional races not listed here can be found at mynelsonnow.com and mykootenaynow.com)

(polling stations for additional races not listed here can be found at mynelsonnow.com and mykootenaynow.com) Area B: Erickson Elementary (3523 Hwy 3), Canyon Elementary (4575 Canyon-Lister Rd.), Yahk Community Hall (8790 Railway Ave.), Creston and District Community Complex (312-19th Ave. N)

Area C: West Creston Community Hall (1350 West Creston Rd.), Wynndel Community Hall (5127 Wynndel Rd.), Creston and District Community Complex (312-19th Ave. N)

Kootenay Lake School District: (polling stations for additional races not listed here can be found at mynelsonnow.com)

(polling stations for additional races not listed here can be found at mynelsonnow.com) Rural Creston: Erickson Elementary (3523 Hwy 3), ynndel Community Hall (5127 Wynndel Rd.), Canyon Elementary (4575 Canyon-Lister Rd.), Yahk Community Hall (8790 Railway Ave.), West Creston Community Hall (1350 W. Creston Rd.), Creston Community Complex (312-19th Ave. N.)

East Shore/North Shore: Boswell Community Hall (12374 Hwy 3A), Ecole des Sentiers Alpins, (2780 Hwy. 3A), Crawford Bay Community Hall (16232 Wadds Rd.), Riondel Community Centre, (1511 Eastman Ave.), Balfour Seniors Hall (8435 Busk St.), Procter Community Hall (246 3rd St.), RDCK Nelson office (202 Lakeside Dr.)

Once the polls close, tune in to 94.1 Juice FM for regular updates, or check back here.