Both incumbent RDCK directors in the Creston Valley who faced challengers have lost their seats.

In Area B, Roger Tierney beat Tanya Wall 550 to 246. Turnout was 22 per cent.

In Area C, Kelly Vanderberghe beat Adam Casemore 214 to 63. Turnout was 24 per cent.

Garry Jackman was previously acclaimed in Area A (East Shore-Wynndel).