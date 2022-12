Police are revealing little about an incident north of Creston that closed Highway 3A on Wednesday. The road has since reopened to single-lane traffic.

DriveBC reports the road was closed between Lower Wynndel Road and View Road due to a “police incident,” but police were tight-lipped about what was going on.

“There is no danger to the public but we need people to stay away until further notice,” Cst. Brett Urano said in an email, but did not elaborate further.