On Sunday, smoke and flames could be spotted from a housefire in Creston as firefighters battled to keep it under control.

Creston Fire Chief Jared Riel says the fire on 8 Ave South had already grown quickly by the time they arrived at the scene.

“When we got down there, the fire had grown quickly and had consumed most of the upstairs by the time we had gotten there.”

The house was split, with a basement suite that did not see many flames.

The same could not be said for the upstairs area.

“There was fire coming out three sides of the building where it had blown through some of the windows,” stated Riel.

“So, our main concern when we first got there was to ensure that nobody was inside and then protect the houses on either side from any major damage.”

Riel confirmed there were no injuries as the occupants were not inside and later confirmed elsewhere and safe.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Unfortunately, we did do an investigation but with the amount of damage the cause is undetermined and we’re unable to determine that at this time.”

After the fire was out, crews were able to take a look at the damage to the house.

The upstairs and roof saw the bulk of the damage, with the basement suite not seeing much of the fire. However, water damage was found in the basement.

Riel says there are basic safety tips everyone can practice to keep their homes protected.

“It’s important that everybody makes sure that they have working smoke alarms in their house. Even if it’s a rental unit, make sure you have a working smoke alarm. And if you have any questions or concerns about that, then please call the fire department, and we can come in and help you figure out a smoke alarm for your residence.”