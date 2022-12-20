A Creston man wanted on several warrants is now facing a bunch of charges following a break and enter at a local business.

Police say it occurred Dec. 14. The suspect, Chad Meszerosi, was located on the scene and arrested without incident. Police say they located various weapons and tools on him.

They’ve recommend charges against him including break and enter, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing break-in instruments, and breach of a release order.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with locating and getting this prolific offender off the street of Creston,” said Cst. Brett Urano in a media release. “With this offender in custody Creston can rest a little easier.”

Meszerosi has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.