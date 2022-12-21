For the third time, Creston Valley Thunder Cat Luke Chakrabarti has been named the KIJHL’s top forward of the week.

The White Rock product had four goals and three assists in two games to help the Thunder Cats pick up a pair of wins over the Fernie Ghostriders, 5-4 in overtime, and the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, 6-4.

Against Fernie, Chakrabarti had two goals, including one to send the game into OT. Against the Nitehawks, Chakrabarti was in on five of the six Thunder Cats goals, with two goals and three assists.

The weekend performance has Chakrabarti tied for the KIJHL’s points lead with 53, and is tied for the league lead in goals with 26.