Creston RCMP want your help finding Thomas Robert (Tommy) Linthorne. He is wanted on for failure to comply with probation.

He’s described as six feet tall (183 cm), about 220 pounds (100 kg), with reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, and a heavy build. He was last seen in Creston. Linthorne was supposed to be in court on Nov. 24 but failed to show up.