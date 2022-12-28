Creston RCMP want your help finding Thomas Robert (Tommy) Linthorne. He is wanted on for failure to comply with probation.
He’s described as six feet tall (183 cm), about 220 pounds (100 kg), with reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, and a heavy build. He was last seen in Creston. Linthorne was supposed to be in court on Nov. 24 but failed to show up.
“The arrest of Thomas Linthorne is among the Creston detachment’s highest current priorities,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Bulizuik.
“It is in the public’s best interest that Linthorne is brought into police custody as soon as possible. We thank the citizens of the Valley for their continued support and assistance with matters such as this one.”