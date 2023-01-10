As another year dawns in Creston, the valley gains another little resident.

Creston’s New Year baby, little Vienna Marie Blackmore, was born in the early morning of January 4 at 1:28 a.m in the Creston Valley Hospital.

At seven pounds and 11 ounces, Vienna was welcomed into the world by her mother Jayden Currie and father Warren Blackmore.

Currie was able to answer a few questions as they get used to life with their second baby.

“She’s doing really well, actually. She’s adjusted really well to the home life.”

Currie says she felt lucky that the delivery was not too long.

“It was very fast. It was healthy, everyone was healthy, but it was very quick. My total active labor was actually only eight minutes.”

She says she was pleasantly surprised to find out that Vienna was Creston’s New Year baby.

“It felt really cool, actually. It felt really special. She’s my second baby, so it was really nice to have something different this time around. It was really nice.”

Jayden, Warren, little baby Vienna and her older three-year-old brother Noah will be calling the valley home.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the plan. It’s a beautiful valley and a beautiful place to grow a family, so we definitely will be growing our family here for sure.”