The three kIJHL stars of the month for December are all players on teams in the Eddie Mountain Division.

The top forward was Luke Chakrabarti of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

He tallied nine goals and 16 points in seven games last month.

The Kimberley Dynamiters’ Cam Reid was named the top defenceman.

He had 10 points including four goals in seven games.

And the goalie of the month went to Brett Sweet of the Columbia Valley Rockies.

He had four wins out of five games and posted a 1.37 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.