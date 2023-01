On January 7, Creston RCMP responded to a reported shoplifting and potential threat with a weapon at a local business.

Upon arriving, officers arrested a local man, Zachary Muise, and charged him with multiple offenses.

He allegedly stole from the business and threatened staff with a knife.

He was later released on multiple conditions and is to be in court on January 19.

He is facing charges of theft under $5,000, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.