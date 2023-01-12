Listen Live

Creston RCMP warn of potential scams, break-ins

By Sam Pike
(MyCrestonNow.com staff)

During the week of January 1 to 8, Creston RCMP received several reports of attempted break-ins and another reported scam.

A woman was being extorted after sharing intimate photos online. Officers advised her to block the person and not send any money.

This is similar to a situation a man was in a few weeks ago.

Creston RCMP would like to remind everyone to not share intimate photos online, especially with those they don’t know.

Additionally, officers received reports of an attempted break-in. Later in the week, officers arrested a man for breaking a window.

