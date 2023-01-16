In an effort to tackle the housing crisis, the B.C. government is creating a one-stop-shop approach by streamlining the process to get permits.

Right now, homebuilding in B.C. can require multiple provincial permit applications.

This includes permits related to water licenses, transportation approvals, road rezoning and requirements for heritage inspections.

“Every British Columbian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Unfortunately, this simply wasn’t a priority for more than a decade,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

- Advertisement -

“As we turn things around and start to build record levels of housing, we are taking action today to remove obstacles to constructing new homes that families desperately need.”

The new strategy will eliminate the need for multiple applications, streamlining the process to a single permit.

Eby said major projects could be sped up by months or even years.

The government will be establishing the new process over the coming months.

In the meantime, certain applications will be expedited.

Eby said Indigenous-led projects, BC Housing applications and multiple-unit applications will have top priority.

Provincial officials said 42 new full-time positions will be added.