No children were hurt in a crash this morning between a car and a school bus in Salmo.

RCMP say they responded at about 8:45 a.m.

The school bus taking kids to Salmo Elementary was turning left off Highway 3 onto Carney Mill Road when it was struck by a westbound sedan.

The two adult occupants of the sedan were taken to hospital for minor injuries. The school bus and sedan were both extensively damaged, but none of the children were hurt.

The school district says the students on board were checked out by emergency services at the scene while two students were further assessed at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.

The school district says families and staff were notified immediately about the accident another bus brought the kids to school.

“We are relieved that all students and staff involved in this incident were able to return to school and home,” superintendent Trish Smillie said in a news release.

“Students or families who identify they need additional supports can make arrangements through their school principal to access those supports.”

Police are investigating the incident and asking any witnesses to contact them.

Cpl. Darryl Orr said weather or road conditions do not appear to have been factors. Rather, it was simply driver error.

“Your heart stops when you hear something like that over the radio,” he said. “It’s the last kind of police call you want to attend, but you certainly want to get there quick and make sure everyone is okay, and that was the case today.”