During the week of January 9 to 15, Creston RCMP received 44 calls, many of which involved some sort of theft.

On the ninth, officers were at the scene of a break-and-enter where someone had unlocked a door and stolen a few items.

On the same day, a shoplifting complaint ended up with a suspect being identified and charged.

The next day, another case of shoplifting resulted in more charges against another suspect.

Finally, on January 13, officers once again received a report of theft from an unlocked vehicle.

In response to the numerous cases of break-and-enters in the past few weeks, Creston RCMP reminds the valley to follow the 9 o’clock routine and make sure all belongings and doors are locked.