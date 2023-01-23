Creston RCMP arrested Thomas Linthorne for multiple criminal offences on January 16.

Linthorne was wanted for failure to comply with probation, fleeing from police in a vehicle, the dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving while not being able to, and assault.

Officers found him after investigating and discovering a vehicle linked to him.

They then determined Linthorne was hiding in a nearby residence. While searching the home, officers made sure to keep neighbours and onlookers safe.

After a brief negotiation, Linthorne surrendered and was arrested.

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing commitment toward community safety. It is often the details that may seem unimportant, that contribute to locating these dangerous offenders. In my brief time here, I have seen great collaboration between Community and Police in the Creston Valley, which has led to numerous offenders being removed from our streets,” stated S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander, in a release.

“This has contributed to a drastic reduction in crime in the area in recent times, ultimately resulting in safer homes and safer communities. We look forward to our continued work with our Community partners, and to sustained efforts in keeping this beautiful valley safe and free of these types of offenders.”

Linthorne will remain in custody until his court appearance today.