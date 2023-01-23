On January 20, an unlucky person fell through the ice on Duck Lake and was saved by Creston and Wynndel Lakeview firefighters and quick-thinking bystanders.

Before firefighters could arrive, those who witnesses the person fall through the ice around 800 feet from the shore of Duck Lake managed to use a boat to pull them from the icy water.

Rescue crews used ropes to help pull the boat to shore, where they treated the person for cold-related injuries.

They were then transported to hospital.

The emergency responders would like to thank everyone who assisted in saving the unlucky person.