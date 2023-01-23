Three people are in the running for the vacant councillor seat in Salmo.

Tanya Forbes, Jonathan Heatlie, and Anne Williams all submitted nomination papers by Friday’s deadline.

Heatlie was a councillor during the last term and ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Diana Lockwood. Williams also ran unsuccessfully for council in the last election, following her retirement as village administrator.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Todd Wallace, who said Parkinson’s disease has made it impossible to continue.

The byelection is slated for Feb. 25.

The last general election was held in October.