Creston RCMP are on the lookout for a Creston woman wanted for five outstanding warrants.

Makayla Shae Chomyshen was to appear in court recently for charges including multiple counts of driving while prohibited and refusal to comply with impaired driving evaluations.

Now Creston RCMP are asking for help finding her.

She is described as five foot eight inches tall, about 140 pounds, with a slim build and wavy brown hair that could be purple.

She is described as white with blue eyes.

She was last seen in Creston, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Creston RCMP.