For the first time since 2018, the Columbia Basin Trust is planning an in-person leadership summit for youth.

The event, to take place in Kimberley from May 12 to 14, is for youth aged 14 to 18. Anyone interested can now apply.

“This summit is an amazing opportunity for Basin youth to meet new people, expand their friend circles and develop leadership skills, all while having a great time,” said benefits delivery manager Justine Cohen in a news release.

“We’re so pleased that youth can once again gather in person, to connect and share their perspectives with each other and with the Trust.”

- Advertisement -

Workshops will range from learning about ʔaq̓am’s Guardians in Training, to considering how being a leader is like being a Jedi knight, to practising teamwork through activities like slam poetry and hip hop dance.

Participants will also be invited to share their aspirations for their communities and the region as part of the Trust’s Columbia Basin Management Plan renewal process.

The event is part of the Trust’s Basin Youth Network, which helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth. The Trust currently supports 27 local youth networks.

“By setting youth-focused community priorities and growing their leadership skills, summit participants will be well positioned to make a difference in their communities,” said Mike Kent, regional coordinator of the Basin Youth Network.

“Workshops at the summit are delivered in interactive, inclusive and experiential ways that integrate learning and skill development, while maximizing fun and creating lasting positive relationships with other participants.”

To learn more about the 2023 event and apply online by February 28, visit ourtrust.org/youthsummit. Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.