The B.C. government is supplying $23.4 million for emergency preparedness projects across the province and some local communities are getting a piece of the pie.

“The climate crisis will continue to increase the risk of natural disasters in British Columbia over the years ahead. Local governments and First Nations are important partners in ensuring that communities are prepared for what will come and we’re taking action to support them in this critical work,“ said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness in a release.

“The projects enabled by this funding will make a big difference for First Nations and communities throughout B.C. in their efforts to keep lives and livelihoods safe from potential disasters.”

The ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation is receiving $250,000 for an integrated climate change master plan.

Cranbrook is getting $150,000 for capacity modelling of the Phillips Reservoir and Gold Creek dam design.

And $278,124.37 will go to the Central Kootenay Regional District for flood management in the Creston Valley.

In all three projects, the money will go toward risk mapping, risk assessments and planning.

Community education and the purchase of eligible equipment are also a part of the projects in the Creston Valley and the ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation.