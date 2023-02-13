Those who call the Creston Valley home are being asked to provide their opinion of the Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The town says everyone’s input is crucial to help shape the future of what Creston’s downtown will look like.

Anyone can visit their website to provide feedback through a short survey.

The town’s website says the plan will include “objectives, policies, guidelines and implementation priorities to guide the Town and community in future decision-making and investment”.

It will involve some areas like land use, parks and open space, sustaianbility, and more.

For more information, visit the town’s website.

The survey is open until February 16.